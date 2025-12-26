Colorado Parks and Wildlife extends application deadline for Youth Seats on Outdoor Equity Grant Board

The new deadline for youth applications is Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

The OEGP Board is responsible for the governance of the Outdoor Equity Grant Program, which uses Colorado Lottery proceeds to increase outdoor access for youth and families from communities traditionally underrepresented in recreation and conservation.

The Board Member Application and additional application resources are posted on the Outdoor Equity Grant Program webpage.

The Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP) is funded with Colorado Lottery proceeds and allocates funding for initiatives that focus on increasing access to the outdoors for youth and families from communities traditionally underrepresented in outdoor recreation and conservation. The OEGP Board strategically invests in organizations dedicated to breaking barriers and creating inclusive opportunities for all to enjoy and appreciate the natural wonders of Colorado.

Board members will be selected in collaboration with the communities the grant program serves and begin their terms in January 2026. Board members may be associated with an organization that intends to apply for a future grant. Program grants will be distributed based on how an organization will impactfully create pathways for Colorado’s outdoors and offer environmental and outdoor-based educational opportunities for underserved communities.

The Outdoor Equity Grant Program Board has nine voting seats. Youth board members serve one or two-year terms and may serve up to two terms.

CPW is seeking to fill the following four board member seats:

Two youth members (age 25 and younger) from communities impacted by the grant program

For more information, visit: https://cpw.state.co.us/committees/outdoor-equity-grant-board.