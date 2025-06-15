Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms sightings of new wolf pups

Colorado’s wolf population is growing.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson confirmed Thursday that staff have seen new wolf pups this spring.

The agency is monitoring four den sites, relying on aerial observations, ground observations, remote trail cameras as well as public sightings to do so, the spokesperson said.

Parks and Wildlife does not yet have a reliable count of how many pups there are.

“(Parks and Wildlife) staff have begun to get minimum counts of pups by both direct observations and indirect methods,” the spokesperson said. “It is important to note that sighting numbers (especially from early season sightings) are not a guaranteed number of animals since certainty in detection is low, based on continued denning, moving to rendezvous sites and being in varied habitat.”