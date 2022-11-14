Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet November 17 – 18

GATEWAY, Colo. – At a hybrid in-person/virtual meeting in Gateway, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will make final considerations on revising personal floatation device types to match U.S. Coast Guard changes, removing the high-use fee at certain parks, changing the daily vehicle pass fee to $10.00 at all state parks, making modifications to the Centennial pass requirements and documentation needed, removing Panorama Point at Golden Gate Canyon from the designated event facility list, revising regulations to provide discounted camping rates for seniors who purchase the non-motor vehicle individual annual pass and adopting regulation for the replacement of a lost or stolen non-motor vehicle individual annual pass.



The Commission will also make final considerations on revising the walleye bag and possession limits at Rifle Gap, revising a fishing restriction in Vallecito Creek, expanding the southwest youth extended season for fall turkey to all available GMUs in the state, adopting regulation to allow air-gun hunting of turkey in the fall and late seasons, annual changes to turkey seasons and quotas, revising boundary names for a Game Management Unit and a Bighorn Sheep Unit, revising license fees and license agent commission rates, modifications to the low-income annual Colorado State Wildlife Area pass and modifying the limited license application and drawing allocation processes for deer, elk, pronghorn and bear to include a rolling three-year average for licenses requiring ten or more preference points.



The Commission will open an annual review of big game provisions including: amending the definition of an adult novice hunter and revising the license list classification for the adult novice hunting license and adult novice ranching for wildlife license, modifying the GMU boundaries for 123, 124, 125, 128 and 129, modifying the GMU boundaries for 008 and 191, modifying the hunting closure on Mount Evans, as well as modifying hunt codes and licenses related to deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and mountain goat.



The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Thu., November 17 with a Commission tour of Outdoor Wilderness Lab (OWL) campus and adjourn at 5:15 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Fri., November 18 and adjourn at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.



Additional agenda items include:

Consideration and approval of Real Estate Project 20-032

Keystone Policy Center and CPW updates on wolf planning

Public engagement strategy for the draft wolf plan

RBS-9 Arkansas River Bighorn Sheep Herd Management Plan

D-28 Arkansas River Deer Herd Management Plan

D-33 Mesa de Maya Deer Herd Management Plan

Department of Natural Resources update

Department of Agriculture update

Great Outdoors Colorado update

Financial update

A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at *protected email* . Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website.



The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.



The next commission meeting is scheduled to take place on December 9.