Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet May 7-8, 2025

Durango, Colo — Next week, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will convene for a hybrid meeting in Durango. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wed., May 7, and recess at 4:10 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Thu., May 8, and adjourn at 3 p.m.
A complete agenda along with all materials for this meeting is available on CPW’s website for public review. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.
The Parks and Wildlife Commission will open for consideration of the adoption of all limited license numbers for black bear, deer, elk, pronghorn and moose for all game management units in the state that have limited licenses for these species for the 2025 big game seasons.
The commission will also open for necessary changes to implement SB 24-161, relating to denials, suspensions, or revocations of river outfitter license.
Additional agenda items include:
- Department of Natural Resources update
- Department of Agriculture update
- Financial update
- GOCO update
- Wolf Program Update
- Wolf Damage Claim
- 2026 OHV Trail Grant Funding Recommendations
- CPW’s Habitat Conservation and Connectivity Plan
- Navajo/Mancos State Park Presentation
- Project 7 Fish and Wildlife Mitigation Plan
- Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program
- Citizen Petition to petition to allow the use of non-Migratory Bird Treaty Act corvids for conservation education
The Consent Agenda includes:
- Wildlife Damage Claims
- Citizen petition for rulemaking related to using crossbows during the archery season
- License Suspension Appeals
- Real Estate Projects
The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at . Details on providing oral public comments for hybrid meetings are available on CPW’s website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency.
Learn more about the Parks and Wildlife Commission on CPW’s website.
