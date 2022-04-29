Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet May 4 – 5

DENVER – At a hybrid in-person/virtual meeting in Sterling, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss “Big Game” regulations related to adoption of all limited license numbers for deer, elk, pronghorn, moose, and black bear for all Game Management Units in the state that have limited licenses for these species for the 2022 big game seasons. “Nongame Wildlife” regulations and emergency regulations related to removing rubber buckshot and rubber slugs from the list of authorized hazing techniques will also be addressed.



The CPW Commission will also discuss “Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” regulations related to pilot testing a timed entry reservation system at Eldorado Canyon State Park, Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program final recommendations and CWHP recommended proposals at its meeting on Wed., May 4 and Thu., May 5. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.



The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. on Wed., May 4 and adjourn at 2:15 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Thu., May 5 and adjourn at 11 a.m.



Additional agenda items include:

Department of Agriculture update

Department of Natural Resources update

Financial update

Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) update

Chronic Wasting Disease update

Wolf Planning update

A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at *protected email* . Details on providing public comments are available on the CPW website.



The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.



The next commission meeting is scheduled to take place on June 1 and 2.