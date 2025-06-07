Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet June 11-12, 2025

Glenwood Springs — Next week, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will convene for a hybrid meeting in Glenwood Springs. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Wed., June 11, and recess at 12:55 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8 a.m. on Thu., June 12, and adjourn at 3:30 p.m. A complete agenda along with all materials for this meeting is available on CPW’s website for public review. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page. Parks and Wildlife Commission agenda items include: Department of Natural Resources update

Department of Agriculture update

Colorado Outdoor Strategy Launch update

GOCO update

Staunton State Park Draft Management Plan

Project 7 Fish and Wildlife Mitigation Plan

Licensing and Reservations System Vendor Selection and update

Sweetwater update

CPW Stakeholder Human-Bear Workshop update

Program Overview: Small Game Management

Program Overview: Waterfowl and Migratory Bird Management

Bobcat Research update The Consent Agenda includes: Wildlife Damage Claims

Real Estate Projects The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at *protected email* . Details on providing oral public comments for hybrid meetings are available on CPW’s website. The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Learn more about the Parks and Wildlife Commission on CPW’s website.