Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet July 21 – 22

EDWARDS, Colo. – At a hybrid in-person/virtual meeting in Edwards, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss closing the 2022 hunting season for greater sage-grouse in GMU 2, updating the disease testing requirements for cervids in commercial parks, 2023 Snowmobile Program Grant Funding recommendations, implementing the Keep Colorado Wild annual pass, and implementing a refund program for instances where customers’ Keep Colorado Wild passes overlap with annual passes.



The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thu., July 21 and adjourn at 3 p.m. for a Commission tour of Sweetwater Lake. The commission will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Fri., July 22 and adjourn at noon. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.



Additional agenda items include:

Department of Natural Resources update

Department of Agriculture update

Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) update

Financial update

License distribution update

Keystone Policy Center and CPW updates on wolf planning

Planning and implementation for Colorado’s species of concern

A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found at cpw.state.co.us. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at *protected email* . Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website.



The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.



The next commission meeting is scheduled to take place on September 8 and 9.