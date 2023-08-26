Colorado National Guard’s director of joint staff promotes to major general

By Colorado National Guard Public Affairs

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – The Colorado National Guard’s Director of Joint Staff, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman, will promote to the rank of major general in a ceremony to be held at Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight, Englewood, Colorado, at 4 p.m., Aug. 26, 2023.

A traditional howitzer salute will take place to honor the accomplishment.

Sherman directly supervises the Joint Staff and is the commander of the standing Joint Task Force-Centennial, responsible for leading the CONG response to domestic events as directed by the governor.

In his next assignment, Sherman will serve as commander of Contingency Command Post 1 and Task Force 51. Task Force 51, a subordinate element of U.S. Army North, is a scalable, deployable command post that provides mission command options for routine and contingency operations in the U.S. Northern Command area of responsibility.

“Brigadier General Sherman has dedicated 23 years of service to the Colorado National Guard, serving at all echelons of our organization, and his impact on the mission success of the CONG cannot be understated,” Chief of Joint Staff U.S. Army Col. Will Diprofio said. “His vast experience in domestic operations, Defense Support to Civil Authorities, and his supreme leadership will undoubtedly be a huge asset to his new organization. He will be greatly missed.”

During his time as director, Sherman was responsible for CONG support to the state’s historic COVID-19 response in 2020, the extreme cold weather event in December 2022, and multiple wildfires and other domestic response missions directed by the governor.

He is also credited with overseeing and strengthening the state’s partnerships with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Slovenia through the National Guard State Partnership Program.

Since graduating from the U.S. Military Academy in 1992 and commissioning as a field artillery officer, Sherman has dedicated more than 30 years of service to the U.S. military. He served on Active Duty in numerous operational and staff assignments, primarily in field artillery and operations.

Since joining the Colorado Army National Guard in September 2000, Sherman deployed several times, including as the effects coordinator for the 25th Infantry Division in Tikrit, Iraq.

His numerous awards and decorations include the Bronze Star and Legion of Merit.