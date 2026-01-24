Colorado National Guard rescue aircraft to fly over playoff game in Denver Sunday

The Colorado Army National Guard 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion 135th Regiment will showcase military rescue aircraft with a flyover of Invesco Field at Mile High, in Denver, during the opening ceremonies of the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots conference championship playoff game Jan. 25, 2026.

The U.S. Military and National Football League have a longstanding relationship of support for patriotism and recruiting efforts. This year is especially notable as it marks 250 years of our nation’s independence and Colorado’s 150 years as a state.

“Colorado Army National Guard Aviation is honored to serve the citizens of Colorado and values its partnership with the Denver Broncos,” U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nicholas Tucker, state Army aviation officer, said. “This flyover will feature Soldiers and aircraft who have executed critical search and rescue operations within the state and were instrumental in combating Colorado wildfires. This flight is dedicated to our civilian partners within the Colorado Hoist Rescue Team, whose collaboration is indispensable for the successful execution of these complex and technical Search and Rescue missions within the state.”

The flyover will feature all three of the CONG’s rotary wing platforms including the CH-47 Chinook, UH-60 Black Hawk, and UH-72 Lakota Helicopters.

Based at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, CONG’s 2-135 GSAB consists of more than 300 Soldiers who serve our nation worldwide and protect Coloradans.

In 2025 the unit helped fight the Elk and Lee wildfires near Meeker, Colorado, with CH-47s. Annually, the unit conducts around 30 SAR missions in the Colorado mountains primarily using the UH-60 Black Hawk and UH-72 Bravo Lakota, saving lives across the state as part of the Colorado Hoist Rescue Team. The CHRT encompasses ground rescuers who work alongside aircrew members from the COARNG. The aircrew members and ground SAR teams consistently answer the call to conduct life-saving hoist rescue missions at high altitude.

For 166 years, the CONG has served our nation in wartime and as the first military responders in support of civil authorities during state emergencies. The CONG’s 5,500 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen are Always Ready, Always There.