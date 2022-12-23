Colorado National Guard Media Advisory: Colorado National Guard assists state with shelter support during extreme cold weather

By Colorado National Guard Public Affairs

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – By order of Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado National Guard is assisting the state emergency operations center (EOC) with extreme cold weather support in Denver starting Dec. 21, 2022 through Dec. 23, 2022.

Approximately 50 servicemembers will support local authorities at a warming center at the Denver Colosseum, Denver YMCA, East Boulder Community Center, and other locations in Metropolitan Denver to help Colorado people need assistance during the extreme cold front. Additional service members will support warming centers in the Denver metro area.

“During the holiday season the members of the Colorado Army and Air National Guard are here to help the people of Colorado in times of need, such as the extreme weather event we are about to experience,” 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Southard said. “As citizen airmen and soldiers, we are always ready to support our community members in times of need and it’s an honor to serve our community when called upon.” During COVID-19 relief efforts in 2020, over 130 servicemembers assisted Coloradans at local shelters as part of Task Force Shelter Support.

People are our priority which includes supporting our local, state, and federal partners, while continuing to maintain our wartime readiness. We are postured to provide additional support if officially requested through the Colorado state EOC.