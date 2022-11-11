Colorado National Guard flyovers honor our nation’s veterans

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — Colorado Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado communities to honor veterans for Veterans Day, Nov. 11-12, 2022.

Flyovers are a tradition during patriotic holiday observances that show dedication and support to community, state and nation as well as showcase the air power of the U.S. Air Force.

“The spirit of our nation’s veterans, past and present, endures all year, and on Veterans Day, we honor and celebrate all they have achieved and fought for our nation,” 140th Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Southard said. “The Colorado Air National Guard pays tribute to these brave men and women of all branches of service by flying our F-16 Fighting Falcons across the skies of Colorado. Our intentions for flying are to show gratitude, inspire the next generation, and pay homage to those who have served and continue to serve this great nation.”

The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, around 10:30 a.m.

The aircraft will perform flyovers at the following Colorado events:

Nov. 11, 2022

• Veterans Day Ceremony, Fruita, 11:00 a.m.

• Veterans Day Parade, Loveland, 11:11 a.m.

• Veterans Day Celebration, Wellington, 11:11 a.m.

Nov. 12, 2022

• Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park, Denver, 10:25 a.m.

Flyover times are estimates and may be cancelled due to weather.

Event coordinators from the events receiving flyovers requested support from the U.S. Air Force’s Aerial Events Office in Washington, D.C.

Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as training for our pilots.