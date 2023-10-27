Colorado Named 10th Most Haunted States in the Nation

Halloween is creeping upon us, attracting the attention of Ghostbusters across the nation. But with ghost stories dating back centuries around the world, which U.S. states are the most haunted house-obsessed?

AirportParkingReservations.com took a deep dive into all things ghost-related to reveal the states that are most obsessed with haunted houses. They examined the number of searches for haunted houses, haunted house reports, and the number of ghost stories and Ghost Adventures episodes filmed in each state.

California Named the Most Ghost-Obsessed State

California takes the number one spot in the US for paranormal lovers. The data revealed that there are 431 searches for ‘haunted house’ per 10,000 residents, with 45 total episodes from Ghost Hunters & Ghost Adventures being filmed in the state. Ghost Quest, a ghost reporting site, found 1351 total haunted locations have been reported.

The Big Apple came in second, with New York having the second-highest number of episodes filmed within the state, and with a total of 1250.3 searches for ghosts for every 10,000 residents.

Nevada came in third across the nation – the state came in number one among haunted house searches per 10,000 residents with 1322 searches per 10,000. Pennsylvania and Ohio round out the top five among the most haunted house-obsessed states.

The full US ranking can be found below:

Rank States Haunted Houses Searches per 10,000 Ghost hunters or adventures filmed in each state Haunted Locations reported by GhostQuest Ghost Searches Per 10,000 Haunted Obsessed (out of 40) 1 California 431.6 45 1351 1263.3 30.4 2 New York 625.1 41 460 1250.3 23.1 3 Nevada 1322.2 17 93 1354.4 22.7 4 Pennsylvania 432.3 40 709 1214.3 22.3 5 Ohio 627.9 23 630 1338.0 20.6 6 Rhode Island 870.4 24 215 1373.3 20.5 7 Massachusetts 447.5 37 317 1274.6 19.3 8 Illinois 912.7 14 399 1262.0 18.1 9 Texas 717.9 8 922 1176.1 17.5 10 Colorado 818.5 5 289 1433.8 16.3 11 Wyoming 841.4 1 112 1578.0 15.8 12 Connecticut 420.3 31 215 1162.6 15.0 13 Kentucky 453.9 24 405 1143.7 14.7 14 Utah 599.6 10 153 1412.3 14.2 15 Georgia 717.9 13 392 1109.5 13.7 16 Vermont 730.6 0 89 1520.5 13.3 17 Missouri 496.2 14 334 1217.6 12.8 18 Louisiana 700.0 20 293 930.8 12.4 19 Oregon 604.8 3 252 1373.0 12.3 20 Indiana 494.7 10 344 1226.5 11.8 21 Michigan 648.6 3 425 1212.4 11.8 22 Florida 360.3 16 601 1040.8 11.7 23 Alaska 654.9 0 66 1440.7 11.3 24 Washington 489.5 4 305 1311.6 10.9 25 North Dakota 656.4 0 61 1412.8 10.9 26 Nebraska 571.3 1 114 1427.4 10.9 27 Tennessee 597.6 5 281 1205.7 10.8 28 New Mexico 528.9 6 122 1314.3 10.7 29 Delaware 723.3 2 54 1294.2 10.5 30 Arizona 428.7 10 231 1196.1 10.2 31 West Virginia 563.7 4 152 1285.8 10.1 32 South Dakota 696.5 1 86 1278.6 10.0 33 Kansas 470.8 3 181 1341.7 9.9 34 Virginia 389.8 7 348 1217.0 9.7 35 New Jersey 481.5 15 177 1005.9 8.7 36 Wisconsin 529.2 0 326 1176.2 8.5 37 New Hampshire 488.4 0 101 1324.9 8.3 38 North Carolina 385.2 3 365 1171.0 8.1 39 Maine 453.0 1 166 1270.2 8.0 40 Oklahoma 423.9 3 238 1193.1 7.9 41 Montana 479.2 4 131 1150.0 7.4 42 Hawaii 517.4 1 127 1194.8 7.3 43 Maryland 458.8 2 203 1171.0 7.3 44 Minnesota 374.1 2 196 1193.5 6.7 45 Alabama 448.6 1 364 1005.2 5.9 46 Iowa 431.2 2 204 1079.6 5.8 47 Arkansas 443.1 4 160 1054.6 5.8 48 South Carolina 431.8 2 372 950.7 5.3 49 Idaho 423.2 3 99 1078.6 5.2 50 Mississippi 440.6 0 112 833.7 1.3