Colorado Missing Persons Day—February 4, 2025 Ceremony to be held at State Capitol

January 31 – CBI – Denver, CO – Colorado Missing Persons Day is being honored with a series of events at the state Capitol building (200 E. Colfax Avenue) beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. In addition to a Resolution being read at the Capitol, a prayer vigil will honor more than 600 individuals currently missing for a year or more in the State of Colorado. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will also post the list of those missing in Colorado as of February 4 to its website on the day of the event, as well as display a slide show featuring some missing person cases in the state.

*Order of events at the State Capitol Building on February 4, 2025

8:00 a.m. – Family members are invited to meet in Senate Committee Room 352

9:00 a.m. – Family members will join the Senate in their chambers to observe the ceremony to designate February 4, 2025 as Colorado Missing Persons Day.

10:00 a.m. – (or at the conclusion of the Senate Session): A Prayer Vigil and the reading of the names will take place on the West Steps of the Colorado State Capitol Building.

The ceremony will conclude with a Bubble Release.

*Order and timing of events are dependent on weather. All updates about Colorado Missing Persons Day will be on the CBI website and on the Bureau’s Facebook and X pages.



“While Colorado law enforcement agencies have recorded a number of solved cold cases in the past decade, we must never lose sight of the families without answers about their missing loved ones,” said CBI Director Chris Schaefer. “While we are making great strides in incorporating emerging technologies as part of some cold case investigations, we must continue to focus our resources and support families who are navigating the challenges associated with having a missing loved one.” Family members and friends are asked to share a short tribute about their loved one on the Colorado Missing Person Day Memoriam page created in their honor.

(https://www.forevermissed.com/coloradomissingpersonsday/about)

Colorado Missing Persons Day is sponsored by Colorado State Senators Jessie Danielson and Marc Catlin along with House Majority Leader Monica Duran and House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese.

Note: CBI Victim Advocates are available for any family member of those missing needing additional support during this difficult time. To contact a CBI Victim Advocate, please call (303) 239-4649.