Colorado Kicks Off Foster Youth Voice Month with Third Annual Celebration

WHO: The event is sponsored by Colorado’s Office of the Child’s Representative (OCR), the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS), the Child Protection Ombudsman of Colorado (CPO), Elevating Connections and the Court Improvement Program. Tori Shuler, lived experience expert and vice chairman of the OCR board, will emcee.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Ralph L. Carr Building, 2 East 14th Ave., Denver

WHY: National Foster Youth Voice Month, created by the Selfless Love Foundation, highlights that young people in foster care deserve a voice in decisions that shape their lives. Colorado youth have led the way on major policy changes, including the Council for Youth, the Rights for Youth in Division of Youth Services Facilities, the 2019 Sibling Bill of Rights, and the FosterEd program, which helps students with foster care experience pay for college.