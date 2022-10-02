fbpx

Colorado is the No. 15 Best State for UFO Fans

Colorado’s Rank in Some Key Metrics (1st = Best)

  • Number of UFO/UAP Sightings – 13th
  • Number of UFO/Extraterrestrial Clubs and Groups – 6th
  • Number of U.S. Air Force Bases – 6th
  • Number of UFO/Alien Attractions – 5th

To come up with the ranking, Lawn Love pored over countless X-files — sightings data, communication tower registrations, Air Force base listings — to determine which of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia are hotbeds of extraterrestrial activity. We also searched for UFO clubs, conventions, and other factors that indulge the most avid UFO enthusiasts.

The full ranking and analysis are available here: https://lawnlove.com/blog/best-states-ufo-fans/

