Colorado Introduces Changes to Bike Laws

Bicyclists and Drivers Need to Know the “Safety Stop”

(COLO) – As a reminder for Colorado Bike Month, motorists should be aware that a new bill was signed into Colorado law this past April that may change the behaviors of bicyclists and other human-powered vehicles. The new rule has been termed the “Safety Stop,” and it applies to bicycle riders and other low-speed conveyances, such as electrical assisted bicycles, and electric scooters.

The ultimate purpose of this law is to reduce injuries and fatal crashes resulting from collisions at controlled intersections. The “Safety Stop” applies to anyone 15 years of age or older, or a child accompanied by an adult who is also operating a low-speed conveyance, to treat a stop sign as a yield sign and a red traffic signal like a stop sign.

With the passage of the Colorado Safety Stop law, bicycles, electric scooters and other human-powered vehicle operators must already have the right of way and ride no more than 10 miles per hour through stop signs at an intersection. They may also proceed straight or turn right on a red light, only after coming to a complete stop, yielding to crossing pedestrians and immediate oncoming traffic. Left turns from a red traffic signal are allowed only if proceeding onto a one-way street.

Nothing in this new law prohibits bicyclists or other human-powered vehicle operators to make a complete stop at stop signs or red traffic signals.

“As the Colorado State Patrol, our number one priority is saving lives,” said Sergeant Troy Kessler. Colorado State Patrol. “Whether someone takes advantage of this new law or not, the ultimate goal is to see drivers of motor vehicles and other vulnerable road users behave in a considerate and caring way to each other. Law or no law, if people were to consciously think about and act in a way that prioritizes the value of other people’s lives, injuries and deaths on the road would fall significantly.”

For additional information on the new Safety Stop, please see the below links:

Bicycle Colorado

CDOT – Safety Stop

