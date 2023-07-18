Colorado Hosts Slovenia to celebrate 30th anniversary of partnership

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Gov. Jared Polis and The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan will welcome His Excellency Marjan Šarec, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Slovenia, and delegation, July 14-17, 2023, to Colorado to commemorate the 30th anniversary of a fruitful, strategic partnership between the State of Colorado and the Republic of Slovenia.

Colorado’s enduring partnership with Slovenia commenced July 14, 1993.

“Colorado’s partnership with Slovenia has ensured the peace and security of the region, interoperability with NATO forces, and the modernization of our militaries,” Clellan said. “Slovenia is a key ally and capable partner.”

Slovenia was among the first nations to collaborate with the National Guard, laying the foundation for the strategic State Partnership Program, which now encompasses more than 100 countries worldwide.

Over the past 30 years, there have been over 500 military-to-military and military-to-civilian engagements that have facilitated valuable knowledge in various areas. These engagements have encompassed cultural understanding, air operations, civil engineering, civil-military cooperation, cyber defense, emergency response operations, logistics, medical support, mountain warfare, and responses to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents.

The primary objective of this visit is to provide the MOD and his delegation with comprehensive insights into the State of Colorado, the CONG, and the SPP relationship between Colorado and Slovenia.

The Slovenian delegation will visit prominent locations in Colorado, including the Executive Residence of the Governor at the Boettcher Mansion in Denver and CONG Headquarters in Centennial.

The SPP is a U.S. Department of Defense program that pairs National Guard units from states and territories with partner countries worldwide. The primary goal of the SPP is to foster long-term relationships and enhance international security cooperation through military-to-military and military-to-civilian engagements.