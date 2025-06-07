Colorado Gray Wolf 2507 Mortality

Colorado Parks and Wildlife received a mortality alert for male gray wolf 2507 on May 31. The agency has confirmed the mortality took place in northwest Colorado. As a federally listed species under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating. A final determination of the cause of death will not be made until the investigation is completed, including the necropsy, a foundational component of the overall investigation process. No additional details are available at this time. CPW continues to monitor four potential dens. It is likely there are an unknown number of new pups that were born this year. CPW is developing plans for the coming year’s translocation efforts, so Colorado’s wolf population will continue to grow, leading toward a self-sustaining population.