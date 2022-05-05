Colorado Fallen Firefighters Memorial Adds Sixteen to the Wall on May 7

Lakewood, Colo. – May 5, 2022 – Each May the Colorado Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors those who have died in the line of duty (LODD) protecting lives and property in Colorado. Sixteen firefighters’ names have been added to the memorial wall and on May 7 they will be honored and remembered.

Byron Livengood , Southwest Adams Colorado Fire, LODD January 2, 1950

Henry P. Miller , Southwest Adams Colorado Fire, LODD January 2, 1950

Charles Albrandt , Poudre Fire Authority, LODD July 29, 2019

Kenneth Jones , Summit County Fire, LODD December 7, 2019

Troy Jackson, South Metro Fire Rescue, LODD December 16, 2019

Dan Moran , West Metro Fire Rescue, LODD February 7, 2020

John F. Bennett , Grand Junction Fire, LODD June 19, 1973

Craig Moilanen , North Metro Fire Rescue, LODD October 8, 2015

George M. Helfer, Denver Fire, LODD December 21, 2019

David A. Sagel , Westminster Fire, LODD January 24, 2021

David L. Novotny , Denver Fire, LODD November 27, 2020

Richard J. Pula , Denver Fire, LODD March 1, 2021

Anthony F. Palato , South Metro Fire Rescue, LODD September 15, 2021

Jeffery J. Billingsley, Denver Fire, LODD September 20, 2021

Darcy S. Stallings , Yuma Fire, LODD October 21, 2021

Larry Wyant, Joes Fire, LODD October 26, 2021

One hundred and sixty-six (166 ) names are now etched into the Colorado Fallen Firefighter Memorial wall.

Memorial Event Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Memorial begins at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Pkwy, Lakewood, CO 80226 and will end across the street in the park at the memorial location. Map available online at https://www.cofff.org/events.

Photo Ops

The procession of fire apparatus begins at 10 a.m. from Addenbrooke Park in Lakewood into the Lakewood Town Center.

Ceremonial Colorado flag presentation to the firefighter families (Lakewood Cultural Center)

Last Alarm Bell Ceremony (Lakewood Cultural Center)

Procession to the Memorial

Honor Guard Pipes and Drum (Memorial Site / Outside)

Flag Raising and Lowering Ceremony (Memorial Site/ Outside)

Release of Doves (Memorial Site / Outside)