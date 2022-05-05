Colorado Fallen Firefighters Memorial Adds Sixteen to the Wall on May 7

Lakewood, Colo. – May 5, 2022 – Each May the Colorado Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors those who have died in the line of duty (LODD) protecting lives and property in Colorado. Sixteen firefighters’ names have been added to the memorial wall and on May 7 they will be honored and remembered.
Byron Livengood, Southwest Adams Colorado Fire, LODD January 2, 1950
Henry P. Miller, Southwest Adams Colorado Fire, LODD January 2, 1950
Charles Albrandt, Poudre Fire Authority, LODD July 29, 2019
Kenneth Jones, Summit County Fire, LODD December 7, 2019
Troy Jackson, South Metro Fire Rescue, LODD December 16, 2019
Dan Moran, West Metro Fire Rescue, LODD February 7, 2020
John F. Bennett, Grand Junction Fire, LODD June 19, 1973
Craig Moilanen, North Metro Fire Rescue, LODD October 8, 2015
George M. Helfer, Denver Fire, LODD December 21, 2019
David A. Sagel, Westminster Fire, LODD January 24, 2021
David L. Novotny, Denver Fire, LODD November 27, 2020
Richard J. Pula, Denver Fire, LODD March 1, 2021
Anthony F. Palato, South Metro Fire Rescue, LODD September 15, 2021
Jeffery J. Billingsley, Denver Fire, LODD September 20, 2021
Darcy S. Stallings, Yuma Fire, LODD October 21, 2021
Larry Wyant, Joes Fire, LODD October 26, 2021
One hundred and sixty-six (166 ) names are now etched into the Colorado Fallen Firefighter Memorial wall.
Memorial Event Information
Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Memorial begins at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Pkwy, Lakewood, CO 80226 and will end across the street in the park at the memorial location. Map available online at https://www.cofff.org/events.
Social Media Updates: COFFF Memorial Facebook and COFFF Memorial Twitter
Photo Ops
The procession of fire apparatus begins at 10 a.m. from Addenbrooke Park in Lakewood into the Lakewood Town Center.
Ceremonial Colorado flag presentation to the firefighter families (Lakewood Cultural Center)
Last Alarm Bell Ceremony (Lakewood Cultural Center)
Procession to the Memorial
Honor Guard Pipes and Drum (Memorial Site / Outside)
Flag Raising and Lowering Ceremony (Memorial Site/ Outside)
Release of Doves (Memorial Site / Outside)