Colorado Establishes Urban Landscape Water Conservation Task Force

Statewide – The Sweetwater Lake partnership will be hosting a virtual public meeting on Monday, March, 6 to update the public on the Sweetwater Lake planning process and get additional feedback from the public to help develop a proposed action for the site.

“Over the last year, the partnership has been working closely to begin creating a long-term management plan for Sweetwater Lake, considering feedback from public meetings in early 2022 and ongoing engagement efforts with the local community,” said CPW Park Manager Mark Lehman. “Concurrently, the partnership has undertaken several projects including the purchase and installation of a new boat dock to improve access to the lake, resource inventories of the property to help guide management decisions, as well as the enhancement of amenities for visitors to the Sweetwater property.”

In addition, the Eagle Valley Land Trust provided funding to hire two Forest Service staff to assist in the maintenance of the site, while working to educate the public on changes to the Sweetwater property.

Meeting details:

Date: Monday, March 6

Time: 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Virtual, Register at https://cpw.info/sweetwater-lake-public-meeting



Spanish interpretation will be offered during the meeting.

Feedback from the meeting will help provide guidance as the partnership works to create management strategies for the lake area to allow for increased public access while protecting the site’s social, natural, cultural resource values.

“This will not be the only opportunity for public comment,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “Once a proposed action is developed this spring or summer, the Forest Service will initiate an environmental review process under the National Environmental Policy Act.”

On August 31, 2021 the Forest Service closed on the purchase of the 486-acre Sweetwater Lake area property. Shortly after the purchase, the Sweetwater Lake Partnership was formed between CPW, EVLT, and USFS to create and implement a long-term plan improving public access to Sweetwater Lake, enhance the recreation opportunities historically offered in the Sweetwater Lake area and protect the social and natural characteristics of the area.



Spanish translation

La asociación del lago Sweetwater celebrará una reunión pública virtual el lunes 6 de marzo para poner al día al público sobre el proceso de planificación del lago Sweetwater y obtener más opiniones del público que ayuden a desarrollar una propuesta de actuación para el lugar.

“Durante el último año, la asociación ha estado trabajando estrechamente para comenzar a crear un plan de gestión a largo plazo para el lago Sweetwater, teniendo en cuenta los comentarios de las reuniones públicas a principios de 2022 y los esfuerzos de compromiso en curso con la comunidad local”, dijo el gerente del parque CPW Mark Lehman. “Al mismo tiempo, la asociación ha emprendido varios proyectos, incluida la compra e instalación de un nuevo muelle para botes para mejorar el acceso al lago, inventarios de recursos de la propiedad para ayudar a guiar las decisiones de gestión, así como la mejora de las comodidades para los visitantes de la propiedad de Sweetwater.”

Además, el Eagle Valley Land Trust proporcionó financiación para contratar a dos empleados del Servicio Forestal que ayudarán en el mantenimiento del lugar, al tiempo que trabajarán para educar al público sobre los cambios en la propiedad de Sweetwater.

Detalles de la reunión:

Fecha: Lunes, 6 de marzo

Hora: 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Lugar: Virtual, Inscríbase en https://cpw.info/sweetwater-lake-public-meeting



Se ofrecerá interpretación al español durante la reunión.

Los resultados de la reunión servirán de orientación a la asociación para elaborar estrategias de gestión de la zona del lago que permitan un mayor acceso público y protejan al mismo tiempo los valores sociales, naturales y culturales del lugar.

“Leanne Veldhuis, guardabosques del distrito de Eagle-Holy Cross, ha declarado: “Esta no será la única oportunidad de recibir comentarios del público. “Una vez que se desarrolle una acción propuesta esta primavera o verano, el Servicio Forestal iniciará un proceso de revisión ambiental bajo la Ley Nacional de Política Ambiental”.

El 31 de agosto de 2021, el Servicio Forestal cerró la compra de la propiedad de 486 acres de la zona de Sweetwater Lake. Poco después de la compra, se formó la Asociación del Lago Sweetwater entre CPW, EVLT y USFS para crear e implementar un plan a largo plazo que mejore el acceso público al Lago Sweetwater, mejore las oportunidades de recreación ofrecidas históricamente en el área del Lago Sweetwater y proteja las características sociales y naturales del área.