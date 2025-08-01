Colorado Department of Education hosts free training for K-12 science teachers

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Education is collaborating with InquiryHub to provide K-12 science teachers with professional learning aligned to the Colorado State Academic standards for science. The department will provide more than seven Science at its Peak learning opportunities at locations across the state and online through the fall. “Science at its Peak training will help teachers understand how we can reimagine science education in Colorado,” said Susana Córdova, Colorado’s education commissioner. “By grounding instruction in research and connecting learning to the real world, this initiative equips educators with the tools they need to engage students as true problem-solvers. I highly encourage science teachers in Colorado to take advantage of this free training.” Educators are invited to register for one of these six-hour trainings by visiting www.cdeinfo.org/sciencetraining. These learning opportunities are funded with state dollars through House Bill 24-1446. Participants will earn credits that can be used for educator license renewal. Trainings are scheduled through October on the following dates: Thursday, July 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Platt Middle School (Boulder)

Thursday, July 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Harrison High School (Colorado Springs)

Thursday, Aug. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Steamboat Springs Middle School (Steamboat Springs)

Friday, Sept. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Pueblo West High School (Pueblo); and

Friday, Oct. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Penrose House Conference Center (Colorado Springs). Virtual sessions will be provided from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, and on Thursday, Aug. 7. Additional training sessions will be added in the future. Learn more about the sessions on the InquiryHub website.