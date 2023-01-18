Colorado Air National Guard conducts night flying training

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, will conduct night flying training from Buckley SFB, Aurora, Colorado, Jan. 17- Feb.2, 2023.

The Wing will conduct nighttime flying missions and arrive back at Buckley SFB as late as 10 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. The local community and adjacent communities can anticipate an increase in flight activity and noise level during this period from the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

“The F-16 fighter mission will be conducting night flying operations to maintain and increase our warfighting skills,” said 140th Wing Commander Col. Christopher Southard. “We must train to defend our state and nation in all types of conditions so we’re ready to support our commander-in-chief when needed. While there is an increase of noise and activity during the evening hours, we will do everything possible to minimize the impact on our community, and we appreciate your support as we perform this valuable training.

“As members of the community, we value your support and patience during the nighttime phase of our training in the area. The safety and security of our nation is our top priority and falls in line with our motto: ‘Always ready, Always There.’”

The Wing’s real-world mission and emergency response capability will not be affected and will take priority over training actions.