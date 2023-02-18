CO General Assembly: CO Bill Tracker

Colorado

There is a lot happening at the Colorado General Assembly since we have approached the one-third mark of this legislative session. Legislators have been busy in committees ironing out the details of numerous bills that would affect agriculture before they head to the House and Senate floors. We have also seen some pretty lively debates on the chamber floors as representatives and senators have debated bills and amendments. Some of these debates have caused floor votes for bills like HB23-1011—Consumer Right to Repair Agricultural Equipment to be postponed to later dates. HB23-1011 is currently slated to have second readings done this Friday, February 17.

Here are a few bills we have been/are currently are monitoring:

HB23-1008—Food Accessibility—With changes made to some tax credits, this bill provides funding for a statewide nonprofit to manage a health eating incentive program, increase funding to the business recovery and resilience grant manage by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and establish a tax credit that will allow small family farms and small retailers to offset some of the costs for essential equipment. The focus of this bill has been to improve conditions for small family farms and small retailers in order to address food insecurity issues across the state. The bill passed the House Finance Committee early this week.

HB23-1087—Fiscal Rule Advance Payment Charitable Food Grants—This bill, which is aimed at giving charitable organizations the ability forward contract with farmers and ranchers in order to resolve issues surrounding the discrepancy between fiscal year deadlines and growing seasons, passed the House Agriculture, Water, and Natural Resources Committee last week. It passed the House this week and will now move to the Senate.

We are also happy to say that both SB23-044—Veterinary Education Loan Repayment Program and SB23-050—Eligibility for Agricultural Future Loan Program have passed the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee late last week. SB23-050 also passed the Senate on Valentine’s Day and will move to the House.

The sunset hearing for the Pesticide Applicators Act will be held this Wednesday. Representatives from RMFU will be there to ensure that the integrity of the bill is being preserved and that it will remain in alignment with RMFU policy.

SB23-038—Prohibit Equine Slaughter for Human Consumption—This bill is aimed at outlawing the transportation of equine for the purpose of slaughter for human consumption as well as the slaughter of equine for human consumption. Our policy is clear that we support equine slaughter for human consumption so long as it meets the same USDA standards as other meat. We currently oppose this bill, which will be heard before the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee this Thursday, February 16.

For more information about the bills we have been and are continuing to monitor in Colorado, please check out the Colorado Bill Tracker.