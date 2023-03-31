Cherry Hills Village is among the top Safest Cities in Colorado for 2023 – SafeWise study

According to a new report from Safewise, Coloradoans worry less about their safety than the average American. But in what Colorado cities can state residents feel the most safe?

After analyzing the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI, SafeWise just released its 9th annual “Colorado’s 20 Safest Cities of 2023” report .

We found that Cherry Hills Village ranked #6 for safest cities in Colorado this year.

Here are the cities that made the top 5 safest cities in Colorado:

Severance Milliken Frederick Windsor Eaton

To see what cities rounded out the rest of the rankings, click here: https://www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-colorado/

Key stats about Colorado:

This year’s safest city in Colorado—Severance—was in fourth place last year.

Severance, Milliken, and Cherry Hills Village reported zero violent crimes for the 2023 reporting year.

With the exception of Lamar, which reported 2, each of Colorado’s safest cities reported zero murders.

Of the cities that were repeats from last year’s rankings, only 7 experienced a decline in both violent crime and property crime rates: Milliken, Eaton, Cherry Hills Village, Erie, Firestone, Castle Rock, and Avon.

7 cities reported 50 or fewer property crimes: Severance, Milliken, Frederick, Eaton, Gypsum, Estes Park, and Carbondale.

Frederick also ties for thirteenth place in our latest report on the 100 Safest Small Towns in America and landed in forty-fourth place in our list of the 100 Safest Cities in America.

