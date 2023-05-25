Cherry Creek Reservoir sees historic water inflow levels

East Lake View Road damaged by heavy rainfall

DENVER, Colo. — Last week’s six-inches of rainfall over a three-day period caused Cherry Creek Reservoir to rise ten feet, the largest single-event increase in water levels since 1965.

The only roadway bisecting the park, East Lake View Road, suffered the heaviest damage and washed out in two places. The road will remain closed indefinitely, as long-term repairs will be needed. Drivers can use East Cherry Creek Dam Road as an alternate route across the north side of the park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is evaluating approximately 1,700 square feet of road and bank damage, ranging up to four feet deep. As high water flows continues and other draining culverts are inspected, more work may need to be completed in the impacted area.

The high reservoir levels have submerged the east and west boat ramps. Only hand-launched vessels will be allowed until water levels recede. The swim beach is also underwater, as well as a few picnic areas on the east side of Cherry Creek State Park.

Many hiking and biking trails are closed to users due to standing water. Park visitors using trails should avoid flooded areas and take extra precaution around storm drains.

Park staff will not be able to assess the damage and safety of the affected areas until the standing water recedes. Closure updates and alerts will be communicated through the region twitter account and the park’s website.



Drone footage taken Monday of the road damage can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/827056746?share=copy





Cherry Creek State Park swim beach is underwater



Right: Drone footage of the two washed out areas of East Lake View Road