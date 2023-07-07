Chatfield State Park swimming access closed due to E. coli levels



LITTLETON, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has temporarily closed swimming access from the swim beach area at Chatfield State Park due to elevated E. coli levels. Bi-weekly water quality testing showed unsafe bacteria levels above Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requirements, Thursday morning. The swim area will remain closed until water sample testing shows a decrease in E. coli presence.

Park employees are placing signs notifying visitors of the closure at the entrance, bathrooms, beach area and other visible portions of Chatfield. Boating access and hand-launched vessels will not be restricted during the closure.

CPW notified CDPHE and the Jefferson County Health Department of the testing results. Regular water quality testing in natural swimming areas is mandated by CDPHE and the Colorado Board of Health during the swimming season to ensure public health.

The park’s website and CPW Northeast Region Twitter account will announce when the swim area will reopen. Read more about CDPHE’s guidelines for swim beach monitoring on the department’s website.