Celebrate Colorado’s 150th anniversary with free visit to state parks Aug. 3

DENVER — To celebrate Colorado Day and the state’s 150th birthday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering free entry to all Colorado state parks on Monday, Aug. 3.

The state legislature created Colorado Day to mark the anniversary of statehood, granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant. The state recognizes this annual holiday on the first of the month, and state parks celebrate the occasion with free entrance on the first Monday of August.

The free entry day is an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of Colorado state parks and their diverse landscapes. All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses. CPW also has apparel, stickers and postcards honoring this historic event available at cpwshop.com.

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