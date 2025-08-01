Celebrate Colorado’s 149th anniversary by visiting state parks for free on August 4

The state legislature created Colorado Day to mark the anniversary of statehood, granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant. The state recognizes this annual holiday on the first of the month, and state parks celebrate the occasion with free entrance on the first Monday of August.

This free entry day is an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of Colorado state parks and their diverse landscapes. All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

CPW urges all state park visitors to act as stewards of our state’s land, wildlife, and water. By balancing outdoor recreation with mindful conservation, we can all protect Colorado’s natural beauty. Here are some outdoor tips to help you recreate responsibly.

Know Before You Go

Be Safe on the Water

Remember that life jackets save lives. The majority of water-related deaths occur because people do not wear them.

Wear a life jacket (pets too)​: Learn about CPW’s life jacket loaner program.

Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels, and life jacket requirements apply.

Only boat or paddle in conditions in which you are comfortable and confident paddling.

Keep your vessel clean, drained, and dry to help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species (ANS). Find a Statewide Watercraft Inspection and Decontamination Site​​​​​​ in Colorado.

Be Careful with Fire

Fire safety requires a state-wide effort, and CPW encourages state park visitors to always practice fire safety.

Check fire restrictions or bans at www.coemergency.com.

Download the free Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) app for wildfire alerts.

Drown fires out with water until you can touch the embers.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Avoid parking or driving on dry grass.

Check your tire pressure, exhaust pipes, and whether chains or exposed wheel rims are dragging from your vehicle, which may create sparks.

Keep Wildlife Wild

Do not feed or approach wildlife.

Be bear aware on trails.

Keep dogs leashed on dog-friendly trails.

Join us in keeping Colorado, Colorado. Get a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass with your next vehicle registration and support state parks, search and rescue teams, avalanche safety, wildlife conservation, and outdoor education. Learn more at cpw.info/keepcoloradowild and cpw.info/keepcoloradowildpassspanish.