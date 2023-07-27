Celebrate Colorado! Governor Polis Highlights a Full Week of Events to Celebrate 147th Annual Colorado Day

DENVER- This year marks the 147th annual Colorado Day, and ahead of August 1 , Governor Polis encourages Coloradans to celebrate safely and highlights upcoming events happening statewide during this year’s Celebrate Colorado . August 1 marks the day Colorado officially entered the Union and became a state, and now serves as a time to look back on the history of our state, promote local businesses, and come together to celebrate everything that makes Colorado great. Community organizations, restaurants, businesses and state agencies have added free and discounted events statewide starting July 28, 2023 through August 6, 2023 .





“Let’s Celebrate Colorado and wish Colorado a very happy birthday! Every year, I look forward to the opportunity to celebrate Colorado and its 147 years of unique history,” said Governor Polis. “I am thrilled to see the excitement from communities, businesses, and Coloradans this year – over 250 events – I encourage everyone to visit the Celebrate Colorado map to find an event in their community, spend time with neighbors and friends, support local businesses, and have fun celebrating the many reasons Colorado is the best place to live!”





This year there are a variety of celebrations and local events promoting our great Colorado culture statewide. Events will be happening around the state and include many free or discounted events, historical learning experiences, opportunities to support Colorado businesses, and events that bring neighbors and friends together.





A few of the events happening next week include:



