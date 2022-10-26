CDPHE to shift to weekly monkeypox data reporting updates

STATEWIDE (October 25, 2022) — Starting Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will report all monkeypox data on a weekly basis. All monkeypox data will move to this new weekly reporting schedule, including case counts, vaccine administration, and available demographic information for cases and vaccine recipients. All data will now update at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.





“Thanks to the work of Coloradans, health care providers, and local public health and community partners across the state, monkeypox case numbers declined to a point where it makes sense to move to weekly reporting,” said Scott Bookman, director, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response. “With smaller daily case counts, weekly updates will help us better capture and display meaningful trends in the data while we continue to reach higher-risk Coloradans with information about monkeypox and opportunities for free and convenient vaccination.”





Coloradans can learn more about monkeypox on the CDPHE website , including information on how to access testing and vaccines .