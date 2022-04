CDPHE extends Public Health Order 20-38

STATEWIDE (April 14, 2022) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released the 15th Amended Public Health Order 20-38, extending the order for four weeks through May 13, 2022.





This updated public health order continues to require:

Face coverings in some settings based on CDC Community Levels and, in some instances, vaccination status.

Hospital data reporting.

COVID-19 vaccination for state contractors working in residential care settings.

The public health order is effective until May 13, 2022 unless extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing.