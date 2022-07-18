fbpx

CDPHE extends and terminates public health orders

New Board of Health regulation eliminates need for PHO 20-33 regarding COVID-19 test reporting 

STATEWIDE (July 15, 2022) — Today the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment terminated Amended Public Health Order 20-33 and extended Public Health Order 20-38. PHO 20-33 addressed the reporting of data of people who tested for COVID-19 for the purpose of compiling a complete dataset to better understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in Colorado. The state Board of Health passed regulations at 6 CCR 1009-1, that require the reporting of COVID-19 tests in the circumstances that require continued reporting; thus, this PHO is no longer necessary. This change will not impact the percent positivity data that CDPHE creates and shares.

CDPHE also released the 19th Amended Public Health Order 20-38, extending the order another month through 12:01 a.m. on August 14, 2022. This public health order requires people to wear masks in certain settings and situations. The amended order expressly allows for an exemption to mask wearing when a healthcare provider deems it necessary for a provider or patient to remove their mask to effectively receive a service.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

