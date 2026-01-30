CDHS Encourages Coloradans to Apply for the State’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP)

DENVER (Jan. 29, 2026) — In advance of National Energy Assistance Day on Feb. 2, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) reminds all Colorado residents that they may be eligible for energy assistance through the state’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP). Energy costs are expected to rise more than three times the rate of inflation this winter. Recent data shows that 35 percent of Colorado households reduced spending on basic necessities at least one month in the last year to pay an energy bill. LEAP, a statewide program, helps eligible individuals and families pay winter home heating costs by making a one-time payment directly to the utility company on behalf of each LEAP-eligible household, leaving them more money to spend on other essentials like groceries, medicine and rent. To date, more than 57,000 Coloradans have received between $200 to $1,000 in energy assistance this season. Recipients may also be eligible to receive furnace repair and replacement in heat-related emergencies and weatherization services, pending the results of a home energy audit. LEAP will accept applications through April 30. “No one should go without heat this winter, and we encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible for LEAP to apply and take advantage of LEAP’s many benefits,” says Maria Hopps, LEAP interim supervisor and program lead. “LEAP can lessen some of the burdens that come during the colder months.” To qualify for LEAP, Coloradans may have an income up to 60 percent of the state median income, equating to a household income of less than $83,256 a year for a family of four. Additionally, LEAP recipients must pay home heating costs directly to a utility company or landlord as part of their rent and have at least one U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S. living in the household. To access the LEAP application, visit cdhs.colorado.com/leap. Online applications are processed through the CO PEAK system. You can also call the HEAT HELP line at 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) to receive an application via mail or email or visit your local county Department of Human Services office to pick up or drop off an application.