CCA Honors Two Steadfast Industry Leaders!

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – On Tuesday evening, June 20th during the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) Annual Convention “Mountain Meat-Up” banquet, awards were presented to individuals who have made a significant impact on the industry. Of these award winners was T. Wright Dickinson, who received CCA’s Honorary Lifetime Membership, which is the highest honor given by CCA to those who go above and beyond in their roles in the industry to give back to not only the association, but the broader agricultural community.

Additionally, CCA honored Brice Lee as an honoree of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Foundation Endowment Trust. The Endowment Trust began in 1959 as an idea to help secure a financial future for the association and today, it continues with this mission. One form of support to the Endowment Trust is through contributions made in memory of a family member or friend. This has provided many with a way to help the Endowment Trust and remember those who have been a part of the beef cattle industry.

T. Wright Dickinson receiving the CCA Honorary Lifetime Membership Award, presented to him by (left) Janie VanWinkle and (middle) Mike Camblin.

T. Wright Dickinson – CCA Honorary Lifetime Membership Award Recipient

T. Wright Dickinson is a proud, fourth generation rancher at The Vermillion Ranch. The ranch, which was founded in 1885, spans the corners of three states – northwestern Colorado, southeastern Utah, and Southwestern Wyoming, with high elevation and vast rangelands. T. Wright operates the ranch in partnership with his family, including his parents, Wright and Polly, and siblings. He labels himself as the ranch mechanic and politician of the family, but those who know him say that even with his ranch responsibilities, T. Wright has gone above and beyond in his dedication and time served for the industry.



T. Wright has been an engaged member and leader with industry organizations, including Public Lands Council, NCBA, and Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. T. Wright was CCA president from 2012-2013 and is among only a few others to be a second generation president after his father, Wright, served as president in 1986-1987. Looking toward the advancement of the industry and protection of agriculture, T. Wright was directly involved in the development of Partners for Western Conservation and the Colorado Habitat Exchange. He also helped to design and initiate the Bureau of Land Management Resource Advisory Councils in Colorado and was appointed by both Democratic and Republican governors to serve on the Northwest Council.



In addition to his industry involvement, T. Wright has been a champion for agriculture and the western way of life in additional capacities. He served in leadership roles with Great Outdoors Colorado and Club20. He also served many water-related roles, including as a governor’s appointment to the State Inter-basin Compact Committee and as a director on the Colorado River Water Conservation District Board. T. Wright was also a Moffat County commissioner and was term-limited after serving two terms.



During his years of local, state, and national experiences, T. Wright is highly respected for his knowledge and passion for the agriculture industry as well as his ability to “tell it how it is” for those who may need a quick reminder.



CCA extends our gratitude to T. Wright for his steadfast commitment not just as a leader, but to the agricultural community as a whole, specifically CCA. We appreciate T. Wright’s continued involvement in the association and thank him for his advice and service.