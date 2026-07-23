CBI Continues to Seek Leads in Ongoing Center Homicide Investigation

CENTER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office and Saguache County Board of Commissioners, is providing an update on the December 2025 homicide of 78-year-old Charles William “Bill” McClure.

It has been two months since the reward for information leading to an arrest was increased to $10,000.00. Despite the significant reward increase, investigators report that no new leads have been received since that announcement. Law enforcement remains steadfast in its commitment to finding justice for Mr. McClure and his family.

Case Background

On the morning of December 23, 2025, officers from the Center Police Department discovered the victim deceased inside his residence off E. Highway 112. The discovery was made after local construction workers, who were on-site to build a garage, alerted authorities when they had not seen the homeowner for several days.

Investigators have determined that the victim was last seen alive on Friday, December 19, 2025. Authorities are seeking more information regarding any suspicious activity in the area between December 19 and December 23, 2025.

How to Provide Information

The CBI and the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office are again appealing to the public for assistance. Even information that may seem insignificant to a bystander could be the “missing piece” needed by investigators to solve this case. The CBI has partnered with Crime Stoppers to manage all incoming calls securely and anonymously.

Anonymous Tipline: [719-589-4111]

[719-589-4111] Potential Rewards: Callers may be eligible for a cash reward ($10,000.00) for information leading to an arrest

Collaborative Effort

The CBI continues to lead the investigation with ongoing support from:

Center Police Department

Colorado State Patrol Regional Dispatch Center

As this is an active and ongoing investigation, no further details regarding the specific cause of death or evidence collected at the scene will be released at this time.