CBI and Manitou Springs Police Department Request Community’s Continued Assistance in Missing Person Case

Ms. Woolsey was last heard from on August 3 and was reported missing on the evening of September 23. Her whereabouts remain unknown and concern for her safety continues to grow. It is considered unusual for her to be out of contact for this extended period.

Margaret is described as a 57 year-old Hispanic female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes. She may also be known as Margaret Mitchum.

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Woolsey’s disappearance is urged to contact Detective Strider at the Manitou Springs Police Department directly at 719-685-2542.

Information may also be provided by calling dispatch at 719-390-5555. Callers may remain anonymous if they choose. For emergencies, please dial 911 immediately.

All information, regardless of how small it may seem, may be valuable to the investigation. The Manitou Springs Police Department thanks residents for their continued cooperation and assistance in this case.

Photo of Margaret Woolsey from 2023

Photo of Margaret Woolsey from approximately July 2025