HB25-1322 would require insurance companies to provide a copy of a customer’s insurance documentation when requestedDENVER, CO – The House today passed legislation sponsored by Representatives Michael Carter and Cecelia Espenoza that would ensure Coloradans who request a copy of their insurance policy receive it. HB25-1322 passed the House by a vote of 42 to 20.“Insurance companies cannot withhold your policy from you, yet many of them are, and it’s causing headaches for consumers,” said Rep. Michael Carter, D-Aurora. “This bill protects consumers by holding insurance companies liable when they don’t share requested policy documents with consumers on time.”“Whether you’re looking to file a claim after a disaster or just updating your records, Coloradans deserve access to a certified copy of the insurance policies they are paying for,” said Rep. Cecelia Espenoza, D-Denver. “This bill strengthens consumer protections by making sure insurance companies follow through when a customer requests a copy of their insurance policy.”Under current law, insurance companies are required to provide policyholders with a certified copy of their policy within 30 days of a request. However, some companies are not following through with the request, which means consumers do not receive a copy of their policy when they ask. HB25-1322 ramps up consumer protections by holding insurance companies liable for violating the law.Under HB25-1322, if insurance companies do not provide documentation within 30 days, they would be held liable for damages and attorney’s fees, including a daily $50 charge for every day past the 30-day window that the consumer does not receive their policy. This bill also clarifies that the consumer’s request must be in writing and submitted to the insurance company’s registered agent.
Carter, Espenoza Bill to Protect Consumers Passes House
Written by
in
Leave a Reply