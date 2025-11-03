Byers girls to play in 2A Region 9 Volleyball Tournament Friday

The Byers Lady Bulldogs concluded the regular season 10-13 overall and qualified for the state playoffs with the 28th seed.

The green-and-white will travel to No. 9-seeded Wiggins on Friday, Nov. 7, for the 2A Region 9 Tournament. The Bulldogs will start off the day with a 2 p.m. match against the host school and turnaround and face off with No. 16 Fowler at approximately 3:30.

The winner of the three-team round-robin will advance to the Colorado State Volleyball Championships Nov. 13-15 at the Denver Coliseum.