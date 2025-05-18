Bridge House Ready to Work Tri-Cities location Opens

In a collaborative effort to help those who are unhoused, Arapahoe County, the City of Englewood, the City of Littleton and the City of Sheridan have opened a new Bridge House Ready to Work Tri-Cities location, offering a comprehensive solution to homelessness, unemployment, and community reintegration.

The state-of-the-art facility, located at 4675 S. Windermere St. in Englewood, represents a significant investment in human potential. Spanning 13,150 square feet, the center can accommodate up to 50 participants in a transformative 9-month to one-year program that boasts an 80% success rate.

“Addressing homelessness and harm reduction are top priorities for the residents of Arapahoe County,” said Board Chair Leslie Summey. “Our $1.5 million ARPA investment demonstrates our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for our most vulnerable community members.”

Bridge House’s Ready to Work program provides a holistic approach to breaking cycles of poverty and marginalization through three critical components:

– Paid work in social enterprise settings

– Supportive dormitory housing

– Comprehensive case management support

“This project reflects what’s possible when local governments and nonprofits come together with a shared purpose,” said Englewood Mayor Othoniel Sierra. “We’re proud to support a program that offers not just shelter, but a real path forward for people who are ready to rebuild their lives. This is about restoring dignity, hope, and opportunity in our community.”

“Littleton is grateful to be a partner in such important work. Bridge House, Ready to Work and the Navigation Center will offer support and hope, transforming the lives of people facing hardship. I’m thankful for the hard work of everyone who brought this project to life,” said Littleton Mayor Kyle Schlachter

The project’s funding represents a significant multi-jurisdictional commitment:

– Arapahoe County: $1 million (American Rescue Plan Act Funds)

– Arapahoe County: $577,000 (Community Development Block Grants)

– City of Englewood: $850,000

– City of Littleton: $175,000 (American Rescue Plan Funds)

– City of Littleton: $1.5 million Housing & Urban Development grant

– City of Sheridan: $250,000

– Additional support from foundation and operational grants

“By expanding our basic needs and work-first model services and increasing our resources, we are turning the dial on homelessness, creating waves of positive change, and flipping the script on homelessness in our communities,” said Bridge House CEO Melissa Arguello-Green. “Together, we can empower lives, foster hope, and transform challenges into opportunities for those who need it most.”

Housed also in the same facility is the Tri-Cities Homelessness Navigation Center which offers walk-in services for those looking to escape homelessness and establish stability in their lives. The Navigation Center provides a variety of resources, including housing assistance, employment services, medical and mental health care, counseling, showers, laundry facilities, hot meals, and 20 short-term beds. The Navigation Center is not an emergency weather shelter or drop-off overnight shelter.