Boggsville Announces Voices of The Passed Cemetery Tour

The “Voices of the Passed” cemetery tour returns to Boggsville, Colorado, on Friday, May 22nd from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Come enjoy the fun! You can take a horse-drawn wagon ride and come face to face with the heroes and scoundrels of our past while listening to stories of our ghostly residents.

There are a lot of surprises in store this year. We have an eccentric judge, who at age16, was a member of Robert E. Lee’s body guards and remained such a fan of the general that he wanted to be buried in his Confederate uniform. A frontier soldier who served at Fort Lyon will make an appearance. He later became a cattle rancher and politician and, while county commissioner, he supervised construction of the Bent County courthouse. Another of our characters was an early mayor who authored a book, and he will regale us with tales of his life in early Las Animas.

Lastly, we are honored to have as actors the descendants of two of Las Animas’ centennial families – families who have lived here over 100 years. “The Grand Lady of Las Animas” – who lived to be 97 and in her time was the oldest living native of Bent County – will be portrayed by her great-granddaughter. And one of our earliest pioneers – who arrived in Bent County over 150 years ago – will be portrayed by his great, great, great-granddaughter.

The cemetery tour is Boggsville’s spring fundraiser and all proceeds support the preservation of the Boggsville Historic Site. Adult tickets are $10, youth under 16 are $5 and children under 6 are free. Wagons load every 30 minutes at Boggsville and each tour takes approximately one hour. Enjoy refreshments and tour the historic Boggsville homes while you wait. Reservations are not necessary, but larger groups are encouraged to make them to ensure you are all seated in the same wagon. You can make reservations by calling 303-427-2317.

If you haven’t been to Boggsville lately, you’ll be amazed at the recent preservation progress that is underway. Come out and have some fun while learning about our early Bent County residents. The Boggsville Historic Site is located at 28120 Colorado Highway 101, in Las Animas, Colorado, and is about 2 miles south of the courthouse on Highway 101. We hope to see you on Friday, May 22nd!