Biosecurity Basis: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI)

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected across the country in wild, commercial, and backyard flocks of birds. In order to prevent the continued spread of HPAI in Colorado, biosecurity policy must be followed. NRCS has the responsibility to ensure that we do not carry disease with us as we go from farm to farm. The NRCS biosecurity policy is applicable when the producer, CO State Veterinarian or USDA-APHIS have not established a more stringent policy.

NRCS Biosecurity Policy: Planning a Farm Visit

• Make an appointment.

• Discuss biosecurity protocol with the producer beforehand.

• Postpone your visit if there is an active outbreak at the farm.

• Follow Animal Production Areas Biosecurity Protocol when there is a perceived threat

Biosecurity Before Coming to Work

Those who farm or have backyard poultry operations outside of NRCS work time should take extra precautions. Make sure to avoid bringing harmful agents to a client’s operation or taking agents from a client’s operation to your own. Ensure your clothing is clean when you come to work, and before you begin work on your own farm. Consider having separate clothes and boots for NRCS and home farm work. This also applies if you visit a farm on your own time; visit a fair, livestock show or sale barn; hunt, hike, or otherwise are potentially exposed to harmful agents.