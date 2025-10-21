Bennett Update: Sales Tax Bond Discussion

The Board directed staff to move forward with preparations for a potential bond issuance and ballot question for the April 2026 municipal election. The proposed action would refund the Town’s 2016 bonds and issue new debt, supported by the existing 1% sales tax, to fund key road and infrastructure improvements, including Kiowa Bennett Road, Bridge 304 rehabilitation and Marketplace infrastructure upgrades. Next steps include conducting a community survey in November and preparing draft ballot language for future Board consideration.