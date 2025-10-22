fbpx

The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado News

Bennett Update: Public Hearing Set for Building Code Updates

Written by

I-70 Scout

in

The Board scheduled a public hearing for November 18, 2025, for the second reading of an ordinance adopting the 2024 International Building Codes and related state-required updates. The ordinance includes adoption of the 2024 ICC code cycle, the Colorado Model Electric and Solar Ready Code and the 2025 Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code. In line with previous Board direction, the update maintains sprinkler requirements for townhomes while exempting one- and two-family dwellings.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More posts