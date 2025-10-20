Bennett Update: Mitchell Borrow Pit – Letter of Intent

The Board approved staff’s recommendation to proceed with a non-binding Letter of Intent with Rick Mitchell regarding the Mitchell Borrow Pit property, located south of Colfax Avenue and east of Custer Street. This step allows staff to complete additional feasibility and due diligence work toward a potential lease agreement. The site, historically used for mining operations, could serve as a key local source of fill material for Town projects such as the Town Center development and the SH79 Highway Bypass.