Bennett student Macy Meyer presented to the Board of Trustees about the Wreaths Across America project, which honors veterans at Mount View Cemetery during the holiday season. The initiative involves placing wreaths on the graves of 122 veterans. The Board committed funds to cover additional wreaths, ensuring that every veteran will be honored this year. Meyer will host a wreath-laying ceremony on December 13, 2025.
The next Board of Trustees meeting will be held virtually and in person Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.Download meeting agendas or meeting minutes.Questions? You can find our Board of Trustees contact information online here.
Bennett Update: Board Supports Wreaths Across America
