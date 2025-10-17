fbpx

Bennett Update: Board Supports Wreaths Across America

Bennett student Macy Meyer presented to the Board of Trustees about the Wreaths Across America project, which honors veterans at Mount View Cemetery during the holiday season. The initiative involves placing wreaths on the graves of 122 veterans. The Board committed funds to cover additional wreaths, ensuring that every veteran will be honored this year. Meyer will host a wreath-laying ceremony on December 13, 2025.
The next Board of Trustees meeting will be held virtually and in person Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.
Questions? You can find our Board of Trustees contact information online here.
Sign up for our Board Broadcast here as well as our monthly Bennett Broadcast E-Newsletter here. Updates include summaries of the Board of Trustees meetings and information about Town of Bennett departments, projects, and events.

