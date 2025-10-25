fbpx

Bennett Update: 2026 Municipal Election – Vacant Trustee Seats and Community Engagement

he Board received an update on preparations for the April 7, 2026, municipal election, which will include four open trustee seats. Staff outlined plans to begin public notification in December and to host a community engagement event early next year to encourage civic participation and inform residents about running for local office. Updates will be shared on the Town’s website and social media platforms.
The next Board of Trustees meeting will be held virtually and in person Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.
Questions? You can find our Board of Trustees contact information online here.
Sign up for our Board Broadcast here as well as our monthly Bennett Broadcast E-Newsletter here. Updates include summaries of the Board of Trustees meetings and information about Town of Bennett departments, projects, and events.

