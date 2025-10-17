Bennett travels to Strasburg Saturday or 3A softball postseason

The 3A softball postseason commences tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 18) with eight four-team regional tournaments.

Amongst the host schools is No. 8 Strasburg, which will face off with neighboring rival and 25th-seeded Bennett at 10 a.m. at the Strasburg Parks & Recreation District south softball field next to the rec center. The winner of that contest will play either No. 9 The Classical Academy or No. 24 Rocky Ford in the regional final at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The two first-round winners both advance to the 3A State Tournament Oct. 24-25 at the Aurora Sports Complex with the regional title game to determine seeding.

For a full state tournament update, see the Oct. 22 edition of The I-70 Scout.

