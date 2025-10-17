The Bennett Lady Tigers will host Lake County and Platte Canyon in a Frontier League Tournament round-robin tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 18).
The orange-and-black are scheduled to take on the Leadville-based Panthers at 10 a.m. and Platte Canyon at approximately 1 p.m. The middle match, at approximately 11:30 a.m., will pit the two traveling teams against each other.
The winner of the round-robin will advance to the conference tournament final four on Saturday, Oct. 25. The location has not yet been confirmed.
Bennett hosts Frontier volleyball Saturday
