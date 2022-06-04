Bennet, Hickenlooper, Lamborn, Crow Respond to the Government Accountability Office Report on U.S. Space Command Basing Decision

Denver – Today, Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D) and John Hickenlooper (D) and U.S. Representatives Doug Lamborn (R) and Jason Crow (D) released the following statement regarding the Government Accountability Office’s final report on the decision to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama:

“Over the past year, we’ve repeatedly raised concerns that the previous administration used a flawed, untested, and inconsistent process to select a location for U.S. Space Command. The reports from the Government Accountability Office and the Department of Defense Inspector General both confirm that the basing process lacked integrity and neglected key national security considerations.

“We now know that in a White House meeting in January 2021, senior military leadership recommended Colorado Springs as the preferred location for Space Command due to the unique ability of Peterson Space Force Base to reach Full Operational Capability significantly faster than any other potential location, and at a significantly lower cost. However, following this meeting a different location was announced as the selection, and justified with inconsistent documentation and unclear reasoning.

“We have serious concerns about how this conclusion was reached, which contradicts the military leadership’s stated goal of reaching Full Operational Capability as quickly as possible. Our national security should be the deciding factor in basing decisions.

“With the investigations now complete, the shortcomings of the Space Command basing process are fully available to the Biden Administration. We urge them to review the reports’ findings, and make a decision in consultation with the Joint Chiefs of Staff that prioritizes our national security and mission in space.