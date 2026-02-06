Beef Quality Assurance Credits Offered at Calving and Calf Care Clinic

Beef producers can earn continuing education credits for Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification if they

attend the Calving and Calf Care Clinic being hosted by Colorado State University (CSU) Extension on February 7, 2026, at the Kit Carson County Fairgrounds in Burlington, Colorado. This is a new option for producers to recertify for BQA. Producers must earn at least three BQA continuing education credits to recertify and two can be earned during the Calving and Calf Care Clinic.

Topics to be covered during the program will include dystocia management, neonatal calf health, utilizing epidurals, handling colostrum and stressed calves. Participants will be engaged in hands on activities during this event using calving simulators. The program will start at 9:00 am and end at 3:00 pm. Registration can be completed online at https://goldenplains.extension.colostate.edu/programs/agriculture/livestock-production/. For more information, please contact Extension Specialist Scott Stinnett at the Kit Carson County Extension Office, 719-346-5571.